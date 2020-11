Coming into the 2020 Class A championship, Dakota Valley had a chance for revenge against Sioux Falls Christian after falling to the Chargers in the 2019 state championship match. But unfortunately for the Panthers, they couldn’t get it done again, losing the match in straight sets to a Sioux Falls Christian team that was seemingly unstoppable all season long. Dakota Valley once again the runners-up in Class A, a disappointing end to a great season.