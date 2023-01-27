SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and the state-bound wrestlers from the Region 1 and Region 2 IGHSAU Wrestling tournaments at the Tyson Events Center.
Region 1
105– 2nd, Emerson Kelderman, CL-GLR
110– 2nd, Josie Lennon, SB-L; 4th, Melonie Barillas, SC West
120– 2nd Cora Schut, Sioux Center; 3rd Kendra Berglund, SB-L
135– 2nd Angie Rivera, Denison-Schleswig
140– 2nd Alyssa Schnoor, Sheldon/SOB; 3rd Avery Ballis, Okoboji/HMS
155– 4th Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig
170– 1st Louise Meyer, CL/G-LR; 3rd Alexandria Vaul, SC West; 4th Aria Rensink, BH/RV
190– 4th Kaylee De Jong, BH/RV
235– 3rd Jacqueline Ordonez, Pocahontas Area
Region 2
100– 1st Olivya Mack, East Sac County; 2nd Isabel Ekchan, Ridge View; 3rd Aroura Preston, Spirit Lake Park; 4th Kourtney King, South Central Calhoun
105– 1st Keira Hessenius, Le Mars; 4th Iris Melody, South Central Calhoun
110– 1st Kacy Miller, Western Iowa; 2nd Trista Guinn, GTRA; 3rd Kylie Hessenius, Le Mars; 4th Anika Stearns, Emmetsberg
115– 2nd Molly Sek, SC North; 3rd Kailee Spencer, Spencer; 4th Jolynn Tiefenthaler, Ridge View
120– 2nd Bailey Brady, Le Mars; 3rd Evelyn Kramer, South Central Calhoun; 4th Breanna Johnson, Spencer
125– 1st Tatum Shepard, Ridge View; 4th Kyiah Logan, Spencer
130– 1st Destiny Brown, Ridge View; 2nd Delanie Westcott, South Central Calhoun; 3rd Danyka Peterson, SC North; 4th Olivia Villegas, East Sac County
135– 1st Shaylee Sutherland, Spencer; 2nd Eliana Kooi, West Lyon
140– 4th Eunice Reyna Yoc, MOC-FV
145– 1st Izzy Deeds, Ridge View; 3rd Marlee Pittet, Western Iowa; 4th Kerene Panya, Le Mars
155– 2nd Kasee Huss, MOC-FV; 3rd Leila Kollasch, Spencer; 4th Savanna Salen, Le Mars
170– 1st Daynia Werner, Ridge View; 2nd Addaly Miller, MOC-FV
190– 1st Jana TerWee, West Lyon; 2nd Kaylee Nachtigal, Spencer; 3rd Elvia Topete Anzua, MOC-FV; 4th Maya Waldo, Ridge View
235– 1st Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer; 4th Hannah Illg-Keith, Sioux Central