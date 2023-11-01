SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Game of the Week will feature two top-five ranked teams in Class 2A competing for a spot to go to the UNI-Dome as #5 Spirit Lake hosts #3 West Lyon for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.

The Wildcats have won the last two meetings, but Spirit Lake aims to end its losing skid against West Lyon at home in the Class 2A quarterfinal round.

Tune in to SportsZone on Friday night at 10 p.m. for the highlights from our Game of the Week as well as other playoff action happening around Siouxland.