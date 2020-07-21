5 Sioux City East ready for a state-level game versus #1 Johnston for a shot at Des Moines

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City East Black Raiders baseball team hasn’t been to state since 2015. Coming into the COVID-shortened season, however, the Raiders had a senior laden roster, and felt their shot to break the streak was as good as any, and now, they’re only one game away.

On Monday East clobbered Fort Dodge 10-0 in their Substate semifinal. It only took the Raiders four and a half innings to get the job done, as senior pitcher Alec Patino tossed a scoreless game, and helped the Raiders win one of their fastest games of the season.

Their attention now turns to Class 4A’s number one team, Johnston. The Dragons come in at 20-3, averaging 10.5 runs per game, while only giving up 2.5. It’s certainly a tough task, when you consider that usually facing a team of Johnston’s caliber comes deep into a run at Des Moines. However, for East, they’re viewing Wednesday night’s Substate match-up as the biggest hurdle to climb getting taken out of the way before they make a run for a state title.