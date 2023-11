LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The #5 Pierce Bluejays flipped a 2-1 match deficit into a 3-2 victory over #4 Malcolm in the NSAA Class C-1 State Volleyball quarterfinals.

The Bluejays advance to tomorrow’s state semifinal round against #1 Kearney Catholic. That match will be played at 1 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.