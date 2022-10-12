SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The #5 OABCIG Falcons will host the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys in this week’s SportsZone Game of the Week.

The Falcons come into this matchup winning four of their last five games. Leading the way for OABCIG is dual-threat quarterback Beckett DeJean. The senior has totaled over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the 6-1 Falcons.

This is the second-ever meeting between these two teams, with OABCIG picking up the win last season in a 30-point victory.

Kick-off for the game is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night at OABCIG.