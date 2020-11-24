5 Iowa looking ahead to start of season against NC Central

The start of the NCAA basketball season is here. After months of waiting, the #5 Iowa Hawkeyes are going to kick off their 2020-2021 season with a showdown with North Carolina Central.

It was a long road to get here for everyone in the NCAA, not just the Hawkeyes. But it’s happening, and the Hawkeyes are looking to start their season off with a bang. Iowa is absolutely loaded this year, spearheaded by the return of big man Luka Garza. But the Hawks also have a cast of shooters, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Weiskamp, and CJ Fredrick to name a few. They’re ranked number 5 for a reason, this team is downright dangerous.

“I feel the excitement of game week, and I think the whole team does. We’re just really ready to get out there,” said Garza. “We’ve been preparing and getting ready so it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s definitely been a while, we’re used to starting the season a little earlier. We’ve been competing with each other, playing in practice for a while now, so I’m really excited to play someone else.”

“It’s really fun. We have a really unselfish group, a lot of guys who can score that are also unselfish,” Fredrick said. “It just makes it a lot more fun to play.”

Their game with NC Central tips off on Nov 24 at 3:03 pm.