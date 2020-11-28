5 Iowa beats Southern as Luka Garza scores 41

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)
Luka Garza continues to make history. The senior center scored 41 points and made 14-of-15 field goals, three 3-point field goals, and 10-of-12 free throws to lead the No. 5/6 University of Iowa men’s basketball team to a 103-76 rout of Southern on Friday afternoon on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I don’t think I realized (I hadn’t missed a shot in the first half), I felt like every shot I took, I should have made,” said Garza. “The one I missed I felt like I should have made that as well. I have that confidence every time I step on the floor. I am a guy that thinks I can make every shot I take because I practice a lot. When you work hard you’re able to make shots.
“I’ve put in enough work in to each shot when I put it up I have a strong feeling it is going to go in. If it doesn’t, we’re on to the next possession.”
Garza is now one of two Hawkeyes – along with John Johnson – to register two career 40 point games in school history. He scored 44 last season at Michigan.