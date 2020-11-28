5 Iowa beats Southern as Luka Garza scores 41

Iowa center Luka Garza, center, drives to the basket between Southern University’s Andre Allen, left, and Samkelo Cele, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

Luka Garza continues to make history. The senior center scored 41 points and made 14-of-15 field goals, three 3-point field goals, and 10-of-12 free throws to lead the No. 5/6 University of Iowa men’s basketball team to a 103-76 rout of Southern on Friday afternoon on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I don’t think I realized (I hadn’t missed a shot in the first half), I felt like every shot I took, I should have made,” said Garza. “The one I missed I felt like I should have made that as well. I have that confidence every time I step on the floor. I am a guy that thinks I can make every shot I take because I practice a lot. When you work hard you’re able to make shots.

“I’ve put in enough work in to each shot when I put it up I have a strong feeling it is going to go in. If it doesn’t, we’re on to the next possession.”

Garza is now one of two Hawkeyes – along with John Johnson – to register two career 40 point games in school history. He scored 44 last season at Michigan.