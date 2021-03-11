5 Hartington Cedar Catholic, #6 BRLD’s seasons come to an end in Class C2 semifinals

#1 GICC 64 – #5 Hartington Cedar Catholic – 40

The Cedar Catholic Trojans’ luck ran out early in the first half against C2’s top seed. HCC fell behind 37-15 at halftime, as they’ll now compete for the third place on Friday at 2:00. Tate Thoene scored 21 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and had 6 steals to lead the Trojans.

#2 Yutan 49 – #6 BRLD 47

The two-time reigning state champs’ run is over. BRLD and Yutan battled back in forth all game, with Brady Timm hitting the game winner with 2.2 seconds left to hold off the upset-minded Wolverines. The Chieftans took a 19-11 lead after one, but BRLD took control in quarters two and three, but Yutan outscored BRLD 11-4 in the fourth quarter to win it.