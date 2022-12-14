SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Dordt Defenders women’s basketball team picked up right where they left off last season as the team is ranked fifth in the nation and is off to a roaring 12-0 start.

The #5 Defenders have won nine of their twelve games by double-digits as head Coach Bill Harmsen’s squad is averaging over 81 points per game while allowing under 60 per contest this season.

The Defenders say they feel an added since of confidence so far this year with the team using last year’s national championship loss as motivation in 2022.

“I definitely think the way we ended last season has really propelled us and pushed us and motivated us through the season so far. I just think that we’re extremely dedicated and we want to be back in that same position. We want that championship game and I think we are really hungry for that win,” Dordt senior guard Bailey Beckman said.

Up next for Dordt, they will take on Mount Marty in Yankton on December 15th at 6 p.m.