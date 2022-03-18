SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you didn’t check seeding before the game, you could have easily assumed that Dordt was the #1 seed in their NAIA Women’s Basketball National Round of 16 game against Campbellsville.

The Defenders started the game strong on a 13-2 run in the first, and finished the half on a 15-5 one to give #5 Dordt a 38-22 lead at halftime over the Tigers. Things escalated even more in the third quarter, where Dordt outscored Campbellsville 21-4 to open up a 33 point lead through three quarters, going on for a 78-43 final. Ashtyn Veerbeek led everyone with 16 points and 12 rebounds, with Karly Gustafson also scoring 16 with 10 boards.

With the win Dordt advances to its first quarterfinal appearance in program history. Dordt improves to 3-1 all-time in the national tournament.

Dordt will face the winner of Indiana Wesleyan-The Masters on Saturday at 8:00 at the Tyson Events Center for a spot in the Fab Four on Monday.