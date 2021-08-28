4th quarter push not enough as Huskers drop season opener to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS (KCAU) – Despite self-inflicted mistakes throughout the game, the Nebraska Huskers came back from a 21-point deficit against Illinois and closed the gap to within a touchdown in their season opener. But the Huskers fell short in the final minute as the Fighting Illini won 30-22, making it the first time in nearly a century the Illini has beaten Nebraska in back-to-back years.