CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Week 4 Game of the Week features two unbeaten teams in Siouxland as Cherokee will host Western Christian.

A pair of dynamic quarterbacks lead the way for each squad. Kaden VanRegenmorter is the Wolfpack signal-caller, totaling 468 yards of offense and five TD’s for fourth-ranked Western Christian. Defensively, the Wolfpack have outscored its opponents 101-6 through three games.

For the Braves, it will be sophomore Jaxon Paulsrud will look to lead #6 Cherokee to a 4-0 record. Paulsrud has notched 695 yards of offense and ten touchdowns for a Braves team that is averaging over 11 yards per rush.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. in Cherokee. Tune in to SportsZone at 10 on Friday night for the highlights as well as coverage from plenty of our other high school football games.