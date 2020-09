For Week 4 of the high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone’s Iowa Corn Game of the Week is Westwood vs. Woodbury Central!

The Rebels are coming off of a Week 3 loss to ranked Logan-Magnolia, so they're looking to bounce back against the Wildcats. Westwood averages nearly 33 points per game, and a majority of their offensive success comes on the ground. Jackson Dewald leads the way with 459 yards and 6 touchdowns, but right behind him is Jayden McFarland with 328 yards and 5 touchdowns. They'll look to keep that up against a tough Wildcat defense.