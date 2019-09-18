3 SB-L sweeps SC West to stay undefeated

So far this year, South O'Brien senior running back Tristan Wilson has 584 rushing yards. That's more rushing yards than more than half of the teams in the state of Iowa.

"He does a good job, he's broken through a lot of tackles. He's able to get out in the open, he's got some nice speed to be able to get past the defensive players of the other team," said Wolverines head coach Mark Fuhrman. "He just runs hard, he plays hard, and he loves the game of football."