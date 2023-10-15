SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GPAC VOLLEYBALL SCORES
#3 Northwestern – 3, #1 Concordia – 0
#17 Midland – 3, Dordt – 1
Morningside – 3, Hastings – 2
Doane – 3, Briar Cliff – 2
DIVISION II VOLLEYBALL SCORES
#1 Wayne State – 3, Minnesota State – 0
