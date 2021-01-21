3 Kingsley-Pierson girls erase 11-point deficit to stay perfect in win over #5 MMCRU

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – #3 Kingsley-Pierson got a big push in the fourth quarter versus #5 MMCRU to keep their perfect season alive on Thursday night.

The Panthers improved to 16-0 with a 65-59 win over the Royals, as McKenzie Goodwin led the team with 18 points, including several clutch buckets in the fourth, to keep K-P perfect.

MMCRU opened up an 11 point lead in the third quarter, after leading the entire game, and seemingly had all momentum, as they looked to hand Kingsley-Pierson their first loss. But the Panthers started to catch fire in the fourth, taking their first lead with under four minutes to go, and answering the call every time MMCRU retook it.