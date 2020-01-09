3 Kansas blows by Iowa State 79-53 in Ames

COURTESY: ISU ATHLETICS

AMES, Iowa- No. 3 Kansas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (7-7, 0-2 Big 12) 79-53 Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.

The Jayhawks broke open a tight game midway through the first half, outscoring the Cyclones 21-3 in the final eight minutes of the first period to head into the break with a 46-26 lead.

KU shot 52 percent from the field and outboarded the Cyclones, 37-30 in the victory. ISU had open looks, but couldn’t knock them down, hitting on a 34.0 percent clip from the florr and 29.0 percent (8-28) from downtown.

ISU was led by Rasir Bolton with 12 points. George Conditt IV came off the bench to tally a team-high eight caroms and had two blocks.

How It Happened

Kansas made the first basket and never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game. ISU did keep it close for most of the first half. A Zion Griffin 3-pointer tied the game at 17-all with under 14 minutes left in the half.

A pair of scoring drives by KU’s Devon Dotson moved the Jayhawks ahead at 25-19, but Michael Jacobson answered with back-to-back baskets to close the gap to 25-23 at the 7:55 mark of the first half.

The Cyclones then went on a four-minute scoring drought during a 12-0 KU run to put the Jayhawks up 37-23 with under five minutes left in the half. It ended up being a 21-3 run as the first 20 minutes expired with KU leading 46-26.

The Jayhawks extended their lead to as much as 31 points and the Cyclones never threatened to make a dent in the second half.

Players of Note

Michael Jacobson had 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. It was Jacobson’s fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

Tyrese Haliburton scored just five points, but was able to lead the Cyclones in assists (5) and steals (3). Haliburton has dished out five or more assists in all 13 games played this season.

Up Next

Iowa State plays host to Oklahoma on Saturday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.