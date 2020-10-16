3 Gehlen Catholic tops H-LP in regular season finale

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Back to School
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Washington DC
National News
Politics
Ag News
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
News Nation
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Event brings attention to infant mortality in Sioux City
Video
Sioux City City Council votes on building demolitions
Video
Police: 7-year-old Chicago girl forced to perform sex act live on remote learning
Trump or Biden? Latest polls in the 6 states that could decide the election
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: October 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: October 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
NOAA releases 2020 winter outlook for U.S.
Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year
Siouxland Forecast: October 15, 2020
Video
Weekly Camping Forecast: October 14, 2020
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Backyard Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
NewsNation
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Health
Coronavirus
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
KCAU 9 Pro Football Challenge
Jobs
Community
Weather Guest
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Lottery
Horoscopes
Videos
Search
Search
Search
#3 Gehlen Catholic tops H-LP in regular season finale
Sports
Posted:
Oct 15, 2020 / 10:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2020 / 10:46 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Closings and Delays
Meet the KCAU 9 News Team
Cyber Safe
Hometown Heroes
Mr. Food
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Iowa Farmers Making Progress on Drought, Derecho Damaged Harvest
Tijuana landmarks defaced to shed light on burgeoning feminist movement
Gallery
October 15: Woodbury County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
Direct flights to Denver begin at Sioux Gateway Airport
Video
Sioux City City Council to vote on the fate of 14 buildings
Video
Oklahoma High School Scores
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF