3 Dakota Valley volleyball upsets #1 Sioux Falls Christian in five sets

In last Friday's game against Logan-Magnolia, the Hinton Blackhawks found themselves on the Panthers' 33-yard line on fourth down… but instead of going for it and risking a turnover, Hinton turned to their kicker, Andrew Hessa, to attempt the 50-yard field goal.

"A lot of it comes down to trust," said Blackhawks head coach Kadrian Harderson. "We trust Andrew. He's been a great kicker for us. Last year he was fantasitc, he was all-district. And this year we knew he'd be a strength of our team."