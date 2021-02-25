#3 BRLD wins top-ten showdown with #10 Wakefield for Subdistrict crown

NSAA Playoffs

Class C-1
Sub-district C1-7
Wayne 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Sub-district C1-8
Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35

Class C-2
Sub-district C2-3
Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45
Sub-district C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Wakefield 49
Sub-district C2-5
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 39

Class D-1
Sub-district D1-4
Walthill 65, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61
Sub-district D1-5
Creighton 42, Osmond 38

Class D-2
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Pender 45
Sub-district D2-6
Wynot 42, St. Mary’s 38

