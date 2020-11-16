2nd Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, team closes facility

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) defends against Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(AP) – The Cleveland Browns have had a second yet-to-be-identified player test positive for COVID-19 and the team has closed its facility to conduct contact tracing.

The team was informed of the positive test Monday morning and sent out a statement moments before coach Kevin Stefanski was scheduled to meet with the media on a Zoom call. The team said the player immediately self-isolated.

Last Friday, the Browns closed its headquarters due to a positive test by offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who was placed on the COVID list and missed Sunday’s win over Houston. It’s expected the second player will join Hubbard on the list.

Stefanski declined to say if the second player was on the field Sunday.