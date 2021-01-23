24 Iowa State drops home game to Texas, ending four-game win streak

(via Iowa State Athletics)

A 14-0 third-quarter run by Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) was too much for No. 24 Iowa State (10-5, 6-2 Big 12) to overcome as the Cyclones saw their four-game winning streak come to an end 70-59 Saturday evening at Hilton Coliseum.

Foul trouble hampered ISU star Ashley Joens, as the Big 12’s leading scorer got three first-half fouls that kept her out of the action for large portions of the game. Despite that, Iowa State was able to hang tough and get within one at 38-37 before a 14-0 UT run put the game out of ISU’s reach.

Joens led ISU with 17 points, while Lexi Donarski and Madison Wise each added eight. Emily Ryan just missed out on her third-career 10-assist effort, finishing with nine.