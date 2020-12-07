23 Iowa State women can’t pull off upset over #1 South Carolina

Indianapolis, Ind. -- The Creighton women's basketball team couldn't have been happier to see senior point guard Tatum Rembao step on the floor for the first time this season as the Bluejays opened its contest at Butler with a 17-0 run. Creighton went on to capture an 88-41 win, with five players in double figures.

The Bluejays moved to 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in BIG EAST action, while Butler dropped to 0-2 overall and in conference play.