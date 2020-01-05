23 Iowa falls to #21 Penn State at The Palestra

(Courtesy University of Iowa Athletics)

The sold-out crowd of 7,881 got its money’s worth Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love.

In a game that included 10 ties and 25 lead changes, No. 21 Penn State outlasted the 23rd-ranked University of Iowa men’s basketball team, 89-86, at The Palestra.

Two Hawkeyes — junior Luka Garza and sophomore Joe Wieskamp — posted double-doubles. Garza scored 34 points and had 12 rebounds, while Wieskamp finished with 23 points and 10 boards.

Garza made 13-of-19 field goals in the game, but went just 7-of-14 from the free-throw line. Wieskamp finished 8-of-15 from the floor with five 3-pointers, and freshman Joe Toussaint scored a career-high 18 points.

The Hawkeyes shot 47.7 percent from the floor and made 11 3-pointers, while Penn State shot 45.8 percent and went 8-of-28 from long range. Both teams missed seven free throws, but the Nittany Lions were a perfect 6-for-6 down the stretch.

Penn State led by as many as eight points twice in the first half before the Hawkeyes reeled off nine unanswered, capped by a Wieskamp 3-pointer to take a 38-37 lead. The Nittany Lions led 39-38 at the break.

The Hawkeyes took control in the second half, using a 12-4 run to build a 68-61 lead with 9:31 remaining. Garza scored nine points during the stretch.

Penn State fought back to take a 77-76 lead on a Curtis Jones 3-pointer with 3:03 remaining and Mike Watkins broke a 79-all tie with a dunk off a Myles Dread alley-oop to give the Nittany Lions the lead for good with 1:42 to play. Dread made all six of his free throws in the final 28 seconds.