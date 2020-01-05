#23 Iowa falls to #21 Penn State at The Palestra

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy University of Iowa Athletics)

The sold-out crowd of 7,881 got its money’s worth Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love.

In a game that included 10 ties and 25 lead changes, No. 21 Penn State outlasted the 23rd-ranked University of Iowa men’s basketball team, 89-86, at The Palestra.

Two Hawkeyes — junior Luka Garza and sophomore Joe Wieskamp — posted double-doubles. Garza scored 34 points and had 12 rebounds, while Wieskamp finished with 23 points and 10 boards.

Garza made 13-of-19 field goals in the game, but went just 7-of-14 from the free-throw line. Wieskamp finished 8-of-15 from the floor with five 3-pointers, and freshman Joe Toussaint scored a career-high 18 points.

The Hawkeyes shot 47.7 percent from the floor and made 11 3-pointers, while Penn State shot 45.8 percent and went 8-of-28 from long range. Both teams missed seven free throws, but the Nittany Lions were a perfect 6-for-6 down the stretch.

Penn State led by as many as eight points twice in the first half before the Hawkeyes reeled off nine unanswered, capped by a Wieskamp 3-pointer to take a 38-37 lead. The Nittany Lions led 39-38 at the break.

The Hawkeyes took control in the second half, using a 12-4 run to build a 68-61 lead with 9:31 remaining. Garza scored nine points during the stretch.

Penn State fought back to take a 77-76 lead on a Curtis Jones 3-pointer with 3:03 remaining and Mike Watkins broke a 79-all tie with a dunk off a Myles Dread alley-oop to give the Nittany Lions the lead for good with 1:42 to play. Dread made all six of his free throws in the final 28 seconds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Sports Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories