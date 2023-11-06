SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Courtesy of Creighton Athletics) – The No. 22 Creighton women’s basketball team scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed in a 75-52 season-opening win over North Dakota State on Monday evening inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.



The Bluejays held the Bison off the scoreboard for more than six minutes to open the game to race to leads of 16-4 after one quarter and pushed their advantage to 30-5 with 5:50 remaining in the opening frame. Holding a 36-18 at halftime, Creighton’s largest lead of the game was 60-24 with two minutes left in the third quarter.



Sioux Falls native Emma Ronsiek dazzled in the first half, going 5-for-5 from the field to deliver 13 points in the opening 20 minutes, including seven in the opening four minutes of the second quarter.



The second half belonged to Lauren Jensen as the Minnesota native scored 15 of her game-high 23 points, while shooting 7-for-8 in the final two quarters.



Jensen finished 10-of-11 from inside the arc and knocked down all three of her free throw attempts. Ronsiek and Morgan Maly also finished in double-figures, with Ronsiek adding a team-best four steals, as CU’s 17 steals were its most in a game since securing 18 pilfers on Feb. 18, 2005 vs. Wichita State.



Elle Evans led the Bison with 10 points, but NDSU shot just 32.7 percent from the field.



The Bluejays return to the court on Friday at 11:30 a.m. against South Dakota at D.J. Sokol Arena.



