SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Morningside Little League has been around for decades. But for the first time in Sioux City’s history, Pulaski Park is the site for the 2023 Iowa Little League Softball State Tournament beginning Thursday and running through the weekend.

On the anniversary of Morningside Little League’s 50th year, teams from four separate Iowa districts hit the Sioux City diamond. The “A” Pool of 10/11/12 Majors feature Johnston of district 3, Grandview from district 5, Morningside of district 6 and Monroe County in district 7. The “B” Pool of 8/9/10 include Johnston of district 3, Knoxville of district 4, Grandview of district 5, with LeMars in district 6. The top two teams of Majors and 8/9/10’s will play in the championship game for their respective divisions.

A showcase of all teams getting the chance to represent Iowa and contend for a spot in the Region Tournament in Indianapolis, battling different states for the Region crown. A historic stretch of softball for the Little League community, and one they’re thrilled to host.

“We started softball 7-8 years ago, it kind of fell apart during the COVID, but now it’s back so we really enjoy hosting tournaments,” Little League Baseball District 6 administrator Mike Malenosky said. “Little League baseball and softball is a great great organization for all kids. It’s the largest organization in the world for youth sports and it’s the best.”

State tournament action at Pulaski park culminates into championship day on Sunday, with winners going to the Region tournament then to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina. Opening ceremonies will be held at the park at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.