SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the 2023 All-MRAC Volleyball Teams
First Team
Name – School
Molly Romano – Council Bluffs Lincoln*
Maliyah Hacker – Bishop Heelan*
Mackenzie Crawford – Sioux City East
Olivia Mentzer – Sioux City East
Ava Lloyd – Sioux City North
Sidney Chamberlain – Sioux City North
Maddie LaFleur – Bishop Heelan
Ivy Mehlhaff – Sioux City East
* = indicates unanimous selection
Second Team
Hollie Peterson – Sioux City East
Hudson Rau – Council Bluffs Lincoln
Bre VanDenTop -Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ashlyn Draube – Sioux City East
Hannah Burge – Sioux City West
Stella Kuehl – Sioux City North
Lydia Dix – Council Bluffs Lincoln
Ashlyn Strohbeen – Sioux City North
Sarah Brown – Le Mars
Honorable Mention
Kiley Elgert – Sioux City West
Elliana Harris – Sioux City East
Lexi Hurd – Le Mars
Addison Kleis – Bishop Heelan
Taylor Mackey – Le Mars
Holly McNaughton – Le Mars
Maggy Mehlhaff – Sioux City East
Kelsi Nelson – Council Bluffs Lincoln
Korbin Olorundami – Sioux City West
Rylee Perrine – Council Bluffs Jefferson
Aubrey Sandbothe – Council Bluffs Lincoln
Melina Snoozy – Bishop Heelan
Julie Verzal – Bishop Heelan
Kamea Van Kalsebeek – Sergeant Bluff-Luton