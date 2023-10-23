SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the 2023 All-MRAC Volleyball Teams

First Team

Name – School

Molly Romano – Council Bluffs Lincoln*

Maliyah Hacker – Bishop Heelan*

Mackenzie Crawford – Sioux City East

Olivia Mentzer – Sioux City East

Ava Lloyd – Sioux City North

Sidney Chamberlain – Sioux City North

Maddie LaFleur – Bishop Heelan

Ivy Mehlhaff – Sioux City East

* = indicates unanimous selection

Second Team

Hollie Peterson – Sioux City East

Hudson Rau – Council Bluffs Lincoln

Bre VanDenTop -Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ashlyn Draube – Sioux City East

Hannah Burge – Sioux City West

Stella Kuehl – Sioux City North

Lydia Dix – Council Bluffs Lincoln

Ashlyn Strohbeen – Sioux City North

Sarah Brown – Le Mars

Honorable Mention

Kiley Elgert – Sioux City West

Elliana Harris – Sioux City East

Lexi Hurd – Le Mars

Addison Kleis – Bishop Heelan

Taylor Mackey – Le Mars

Holly McNaughton – Le Mars

Maggy Mehlhaff – Sioux City East

Kelsi Nelson – Council Bluffs Lincoln

Korbin Olorundami – Sioux City West

Rylee Perrine – Council Bluffs Jefferson

Aubrey Sandbothe – Council Bluffs Lincoln

Melina Snoozy – Bishop Heelan

Julie Verzal – Bishop Heelan

Kamea Van Kalsebeek – Sergeant Bluff-Luton