SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – There were plenty of snaps and smiles to go around during the annual Sioux City Metro Football Media Day at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday morning. Though Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, South Sioux City, and Dakota Valley were all eager to share their excitement for their upcoming season openers, players from all seven teams in attendance also shared insights on some quirky questions.