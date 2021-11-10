2022 Explorers schedule released

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have their schedule for the 2022 American Association season.

Sioux City will begin its season on May 13 when by visiting the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Explorers will open their home schedule that following Tuesday, May 17.

The season will finish on Labor Day, September 5, when the Explorers play host to the Lincoln Saltdogs.

See their schedule below.

An All-Star Game will return in 2022. The game itself will be played in Rosemont, Illinois, at Impact Field on July 12. The All-Star break will be from July 11 – July 13.