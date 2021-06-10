2021 THIRD Iowa girls high school softball rankings

(KCAU) — The rankings for Iowa girls high school softball were released.



The rankings were compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Class 1A

Ranking School Record LW 1 Newell-Fonda 15-1 1 2 Lisbon 12-2 3 3 Collins-Maxwell 9-0 4 4 Southeast Warren 12-0 6 5 Lynnville-Sully 8-4 2 6 Wayne 6-4 7 7 Akron-Westfield 9-1 8 8 Mason City Newman Catholic 12-2 9 9 Sigourney 7-4 5 10 Martensdale-St. Mary’s 7-2 10 11 Clarksville 8-3 12 12 Exira-EHK 11-3 11 13 Grand View Christian 8-3 NR 14 Lenox 10-3 15 15 Winfield-Mount Union 8-2 NR Dropped Out: Turkey Valley (13), North Butler (14)

Class 2A

Ranking School Record LW 1 Wilton 8-1 2 2 Louisa-Muscatine 6-2 3 3 North Linn 15-0 4 4 Central Springs 9-2 1 5 Underwood 10-0 6 6 Earlham 11-3 9 7 Van Meter 11-5 8 8 Mount Ayr 6-4 10 9 North Union 8-1 13 10 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 9-1 NR 11 Ridge View 7-4 7 12 West Monona 12-2 12 13 Northeast 2-6 5 14 Alburnett 14-5 NR 15 Interstate-35 9-3 14 Dropped Out: Iowa City Regina (11), Durant (15)

Class 3A

Ranking School Record LW 1 Davenport Assumption 11-1 1 2 Mount Vernon 10-2 3 3 Williamsburg 10-4 2 4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 15-1 4 5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-0 5 6 Anamosa 12-2 6 7 Atlantic 11-1 8 8 Sioux Center 11-1 12 9 West Liberty 7-3 9 10 Solon 8-5 11 11 Roland-Story 7-2 7 12 Albia 6-3 NR 13 Sheldon 9-1 NR 14 Spirit Lake 11-5 10 15 Bishop Heelan 10-4 NR Dropped Out: Humboldt (13), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14), Saydel (15)

Class 4A

Rank School Record LW 1 Winterset 13-4 2 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-6 1 3 ADM 10-2 5 4 Carlisle 10-4 7 5 Fairfield 5-5 3 6 Norwalk 9-4 6 7 Boone 12-3 11 8 Western Dubuque 11-1 NR 9 North Scott 7-4 9 10 West Delaware 8-3 10 11 Ballard 10-5 NR 12 Marion 13-3 15 13 Clear Creek-Amana 10-2 NR 14 Benton 6-4 4 15 Charles City 11-3 12 Dropped Out: North Polk (8), Grinnell (13), Harlan (14)

Class 5A