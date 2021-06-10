2021 THIRD Iowa girls high school softball rankings

(KCAU) — The rankings for Iowa girls high school softball were released.

The rankings were compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Class 1A

RankingSchoolRecordLW
1Newell-Fonda15-11
2Lisbon12-23
3Collins-Maxwell9-04
4Southeast Warren12-06
5Lynnville-Sully8-42
6Wayne6-47
7Akron-Westfield9-18
8Mason City Newman Catholic12-29
9Sigourney7-45
10Martensdale-St. Mary’s7-210
11Clarksville8-312
12Exira-EHK11-311
13Grand View Christian8-3NR
14Lenox 10-315
15Winfield-Mount Union8-2NR
Dropped Out: Turkey Valley (13), North Butler (14)

Class 2A

RankingSchoolRecordLW
1Wilton8-12
2Louisa-Muscatine6-23
3North Linn15-04
4Central Springs9-21
5Underwood10-06
6Earlham11-39
7Van Meter11-58
8Mount Ayr6-410
9North Union8-113
10Waterloo Columbus Catholic9-1NR
11Ridge View7-47
12West Monona12-212
13Northeast2-65
14Alburnett14-5NR
15Interstate-359-314
Dropped Out: Iowa City Regina (11), Durant (15)

Class 3A

RankingSchoolRecordLW
1Davenport Assumption11-11
2Mount Vernon10-23
3Williamsburg10-42
4West Burlington/Notre Dame15-14
5Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont12-05
6Anamosa12-26
7Atlantic11-18
8Sioux Center11-112
9West Liberty7-39
10Solon8-511
11Roland-Story7-27
12Albia6-3NR
13Sheldon9-1NR
14Spirit Lake11-510
15Bishop Heelan10-4NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14), Saydel (15)

Class 4A

RankSchoolRecordLW
1Winterset13-42
2Dallas Center-Grimes7-61
3ADM10-25
4Carlisle10-47
5Fairfield5-53
6Norwalk9-46
7Boone12-311
8Western Dubuque11-1NR
9North Scott7-49
10West Delaware8-310
11Ballard10-5NR
12Marion13-315
13Clear Creek-Amana10-2NR
14Benton6-44
15Charles City11-312
Dropped Out: North Polk (8), Grinnell (13), Harlan (14)

Class 5A

RankSchoolRecordLW
1Muscatine8-11
2Fort Dodge12-32
3Waukee12-13
4Cedar Rapids Kennedy12-27
5Johnston12-38
6Indianola11-34
7Iowa City High8-46
8Iowa City Liberty10-310
9West Des Moines Valley8-75
10Pleasant Valley7-39
11Ankeny Centennial10-411
12Southeast Polk8-415
13Ankeny6-513
14Dubuque Hempstead6-2NR
15Bettendorf8-514
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (12)

