2021 THIRD Iowa girls high school softball rankings

(KCAU) — The rankings for Iowa girls high school softball were released.
The rankings were compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Class 1A
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Newell-Fonda
|15-1
|1
|2
|Lisbon
|12-2
|3
|3
|Collins-Maxwell
|9-0
|4
|4
|Southeast Warren
|12-0
|6
|5
|Lynnville-Sully
|8-4
|2
|6
|Wayne
|6-4
|7
|7
|Akron-Westfield
|9-1
|8
|8
|Mason City Newman Catholic
|12-2
|9
|9
|Sigourney
|7-4
|5
|10
|Martensdale-St. Mary’s
|7-2
|10
|11
|Clarksville
|8-3
|12
|12
|Exira-EHK
|11-3
|11
|13
|Grand View Christian
|8-3
|NR
|14
|Lenox
|10-3
|15
|15
|Winfield-Mount Union
|8-2
|NR
Class 2A
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Wilton
|8-1
|2
|2
|Louisa-Muscatine
|6-2
|3
|3
|North Linn
|15-0
|4
|4
|Central Springs
|9-2
|1
|5
|Underwood
|10-0
|6
|6
|Earlham
|11-3
|9
|7
|Van Meter
|11-5
|8
|8
|Mount Ayr
|6-4
|10
|9
|North Union
|8-1
|13
|10
|Waterloo Columbus Catholic
|9-1
|NR
|11
|Ridge View
|7-4
|7
|12
|West Monona
|12-2
|12
|13
|Northeast
|2-6
|5
|14
|Alburnett
|14-5
|NR
|15
|Interstate-35
|9-3
|14
Class 3A
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Davenport Assumption
|11-1
|1
|2
|Mount Vernon
|10-2
|3
|3
|Williamsburg
|10-4
|2
|4
|West Burlington/Notre Dame
|15-1
|4
|5
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|12-0
|5
|6
|Anamosa
|12-2
|6
|7
|Atlantic
|11-1
|8
|8
|Sioux Center
|11-1
|12
|9
|West Liberty
|7-3
|9
|10
|Solon
|8-5
|11
|11
|Roland-Story
|7-2
|7
|12
|Albia
|6-3
|NR
|13
|Sheldon
|9-1
|NR
|14
|Spirit Lake
|11-5
|10
|15
|Bishop Heelan
|10-4
|NR
Class 4A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Winterset
|13-4
|2
|2
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|7-6
|1
|3
|ADM
|10-2
|5
|4
|Carlisle
|10-4
|7
|5
|Fairfield
|5-5
|3
|6
|Norwalk
|9-4
|6
|7
|Boone
|12-3
|11
|8
|Western Dubuque
|11-1
|NR
|9
|North Scott
|7-4
|9
|10
|West Delaware
|8-3
|10
|11
|Ballard
|10-5
|NR
|12
|Marion
|13-3
|15
|13
|Clear Creek-Amana
|10-2
|NR
|14
|Benton
|6-4
|4
|15
|Charles City
|11-3
|12
Class 5A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Muscatine
|8-1
|1
|2
|Fort Dodge
|12-3
|2
|3
|Waukee
|12-1
|3
|4
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|12-2
|7
|5
|Johnston
|12-3
|8
|6
|Indianola
|11-3
|4
|7
|Iowa City High
|8-4
|6
|8
|Iowa City Liberty
|10-3
|10
|9
|West Des Moines Valley
|8-7
|5
|10
|Pleasant Valley
|7-3
|9
|11
|Ankeny Centennial
|10-4
|11
|12
|Southeast Polk
|8-4
|15
|13
|Ankeny
|6-5
|13
|14
|Dubuque Hempstead
|6-2
|NR
|15
|Bettendorf
|8-5
|14