2021 IHSBCA baseball Week 4 rankings

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Class 4A                                                

1.  Pleasant Valley (14-0)                           

2.  Dowling Catholic (18-2)                   

3.  Johnston (18-3)                                   

4.  Ankeny (14-6)                                 

5.  Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3)                 

6.  Iowa City High (17-5)                           

7.  Dubuque Hempstead (16-3)                   

8.  Waukee (13-7)                                 

9.  Norwalk (18-1)                                      

10. Davenport West (15-2)                   

Others:                                                     

Indianola (16-5), Ottumwa (18-5),                           

SC East (18-4), SE Polk (12-9), Urbandale (12-8).   

Class 2A 

1.  Van Meter (15-5)

2.  Roland-Story (15-4)

3.  Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (13-6)

4.  Panorama (11-4)

5.  Des Moines Christian (15-5)

6.  Dike-New Hartford (14-4)

7.  Mid-Prairie (11-4)

8.  Underwood (14-2)

9.  Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-4)

10. Estherville Lincoln Central  (11-2) 

Others:

Cascade (11-6), Jesup (13-2), Spirit Lake

West Lyon (9-4), West Marshall (16-5).

Class 3A

1.  Marion (17-3) 

2.  Wahlert Catholic (15-6) 

3.  Central DeWitt (15-5)                               

4.  Gilbert (10-5)                                           

5.  Grinnell (16-3)                                         

6.  Solon (16-6)                                             

7.  Xavier, CR (14-7)       

8.  Waverly-Shell Rock (16-2)       

9.  Dav. Assumption (12-9)     

10. Webster City (13-1)                                                                                                               

Others: 
Ballard (10-6), Boone (12-5), MOC-Flyod Valley (15-2), Highland (11-4), Ft. Madison (14-3), Winterset (11-6), Tri-Center, Neola (15-1).

Class 1A 

1.  Newman Catholic (18-1)

2.  North Linn (19-1)

3.  Remsen St. Mary’s (14-2)

4.  St. Albert, Council Bluffs (17-5)

5.  Don Bosco, Gilbertville (12-4)

6.  Kingsley-Pierson (17-2)

7.  CAM, Anita (15-3)

8.  Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-4)

9.  Martensdale-St. Mary’s (14-4)

10. New London (14-0)

Others:                                                                   

Ankeny Christian (17-1),

Janesville (9-2), Kee High (19-5),

                                                              

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories