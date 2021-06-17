2021 FOURTH Iowa girls high school softball rankings

(KCAU) — The rankings for the 2021 FOURTH Iowa girls high school softball were released.



The rankings were compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Class 1A

Ranking School Record LW 1 Newell-Fonda 20-1 1 2 Collins-Maxwell 11-0 3 3 Southeast Warren 15-0 4 4 Lisbon 18-4 2 5 Lynnville-Sully 14-4 5 6 Wayne 10-4 6 7 Akron-Westfield 15-1 7 8 Martensdale-St. Mary’s 10-4 10 9 Mason City Newman Catholic 16-5 7 10 Sigourney 12-6 9 11 Exira-EHK 16-3 12 12 Clarksville 10-4 11 13 Lenox 16-3 14 14 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-2 NR 15 Winfield-Mount Union 11-3 15 Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (13)

Class 2A

Ranking School Record LW 1 North Linn 21-1 3 2 Wilton 13-3 1 3 Louisa-Muscatine 10-7 2 4 North Union 15-1 9 5 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 14-1 10 6 Central Springs 15-4 4 7 Underwood 13-1 5 8 Van Meter 17-6 7 9 Earlham 17-5 6 10 West Monona 17-2 12 11 Interstate-35 12-4 15 12 Alburnett 17-7 14 13 Van Buren County 15-3 NR 14 Mount Ayr 8-9 8 15 Northeast 8-9 13 Dropped Out: Ridge View (11)

Class 3A

Ranking School Record LW 1 Davenport Assumption 17-1 1 2 Mount Vernon 16-2 2 3 Williamsburg 14-6 3 4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 20-1 4 5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20-2 5 6 Anamosa 18-3 6 7 Atlantic 18-3 7 8 Solon 18-5 10 9 West Liberty 11-5 9 10 Sioux Center 15-3 8 11 Sheldon 12-1 13 12 Roland-Story 12-4 11 13 Albia 10-4 12 14 Bishop Heelan 16-4 15 15 Crestwood 12-4 NR Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (14)

Class 4A

Rank School Record LW 1 Winterset 17-4 1 2 Carlisele 15-6 4 3 ADM 14-4 3 4 Norwalk 14-6 6 5 Dallas Center-Grimes 13-9 2 6 Western Dubuque 16-2 8 7 Boone 15-5 7 8 Ballard 13-7 11 9 Clear Creek-Amana 18-3 13 10 Fairfield 10-8 5 11 Marion 17-5 12 12 West Deleware 12-5 10 13 North Scott 11-9 9 14 Benton 9-6 14 15 Charles City 14-4 15 Dropped Out: None

