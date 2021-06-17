2021 FOURTH Iowa girls high school softball rankings

(KCAU) — The rankings for the 2021 FOURTH Iowa girls high school softball were released.

The rankings were compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Class 1A

RankingSchoolRecordLW
1Newell-Fonda20-11
2Collins-Maxwell11-03
3Southeast Warren15-04
4Lisbon18-42
5Lynnville-Sully14-45
6Wayne10-46
7Akron-Westfield15-17
8Martensdale-St. Mary’s10-410
9Mason City Newman Catholic16-57
10Sigourney12-69
11Exira-EHK16-312
12Clarksville10-411
13Lenox16-314
14Remsen St. Mary’s 15-2NR
15Winfield-Mount Union11-315
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (13)

Class 2A

RankingSchoolRecordLW
1North Linn21-13
2Wilton13-31
3Louisa-Muscatine10-72
4North Union15-19
5Waterloo Columbus Catholic14-110
6Central Springs15-44
7Underwood13-15
8Van Meter17-67
9Earlham17-56
10West Monona17-212
11Interstate-3512-415
12Alburnett17-714
13Van Buren County15-3NR
14Mount Ayr8-98
15Northeast8-913
Dropped Out: Ridge View (11)

Class 3A

RankingSchoolRecordLW
1Davenport Assumption17-11
2Mount Vernon16-22
3Williamsburg14-63
4West Burlington/Notre Dame20-14
5Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont20-25
6Anamosa18-36
7Atlantic18-37
8Solon18-510
9West Liberty11-59
10Sioux Center15-38
11Sheldon12-113
12Roland-Story12-411
13Albia10-412
14Bishop Heelan16-415
15Crestwood12-4NR
Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (14)

Class 4A

RankSchoolRecordLW
1Winterset17-41
2Carlisele15-64
3ADM14-43
4Norwalk14-66
5Dallas Center-Grimes13-92
6Western Dubuque16-28
7Boone15-57
8Ballard13-711
9Clear Creek-Amana18-313
10Fairfield10-85
11Marion17-512
12West Deleware12-510
13North Scott11-99
14Benton9-614
15Charles City14-415
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

RankSchoolRecordLW
1Fort Dodge17-32
2Muscatine15-21
3Johnston19-45
4Waukee14-33
5Indianola22-36
6Cedar Rapids Kennedy14-44
7Iowa City High13-57
8Pleasant Valley13-510
9Iowa City Liberty16-58
10West Des Moines Valley14-99
11Ankeny Centennial15-411
12Southeast Polk11-912
13Ankeny11-613
14Cedar Rapids Praire16-6NR
15Davenport North11-9NR
Dropped Out: Dubuque Hempstead (14), Bettendorf (15)

