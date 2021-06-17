2021 FOURTH Iowa girls high school softball rankings

(KCAU) — The rankings for the 2021 FOURTH Iowa girls high school softball were released.
The rankings were compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Class 1A
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Newell-Fonda
|20-1
|1
|2
|Collins-Maxwell
|11-0
|3
|3
|Southeast Warren
|15-0
|4
|4
|Lisbon
|18-4
|2
|5
|Lynnville-Sully
|14-4
|5
|6
|Wayne
|10-4
|6
|7
|Akron-Westfield
|15-1
|7
|8
|Martensdale-St. Mary’s
|10-4
|10
|9
|Mason City Newman Catholic
|16-5
|7
|10
|Sigourney
|12-6
|9
|11
|Exira-EHK
|16-3
|12
|12
|Clarksville
|10-4
|11
|13
|Lenox
|16-3
|14
|14
|Remsen St. Mary’s
|15-2
|NR
|15
|Winfield-Mount Union
|11-3
|15
Class 2A
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|North Linn
|21-1
|3
|2
|Wilton
|13-3
|1
|3
|Louisa-Muscatine
|10-7
|2
|4
|North Union
|15-1
|9
|5
|Waterloo Columbus Catholic
|14-1
|10
|6
|Central Springs
|15-4
|4
|7
|Underwood
|13-1
|5
|8
|Van Meter
|17-6
|7
|9
|Earlham
|17-5
|6
|10
|West Monona
|17-2
|12
|11
|Interstate-35
|12-4
|15
|12
|Alburnett
|17-7
|14
|13
|Van Buren County
|15-3
|NR
|14
|Mount Ayr
|8-9
|8
|15
|Northeast
|8-9
|13
Class 3A
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Davenport Assumption
|17-1
|1
|2
|Mount Vernon
|16-2
|2
|3
|Williamsburg
|14-6
|3
|4
|West Burlington/Notre Dame
|20-1
|4
|5
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|20-2
|5
|6
|Anamosa
|18-3
|6
|7
|Atlantic
|18-3
|7
|8
|Solon
|18-5
|10
|9
|West Liberty
|11-5
|9
|10
|Sioux Center
|15-3
|8
|11
|Sheldon
|12-1
|13
|12
|Roland-Story
|12-4
|11
|13
|Albia
|10-4
|12
|14
|Bishop Heelan
|16-4
|15
|15
|Crestwood
|12-4
|NR
Class 4A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Winterset
|17-4
|1
|2
|Carlisele
|15-6
|4
|3
|ADM
|14-4
|3
|4
|Norwalk
|14-6
|6
|5
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|13-9
|2
|6
|Western Dubuque
|16-2
|8
|7
|Boone
|15-5
|7
|8
|Ballard
|13-7
|11
|9
|Clear Creek-Amana
|18-3
|13
|10
|Fairfield
|10-8
|5
|11
|Marion
|17-5
|12
|12
|West Deleware
|12-5
|10
|13
|North Scott
|11-9
|9
|14
|Benton
|9-6
|14
|15
|Charles City
|14-4
|15
Class 5A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Fort Dodge
|17-3
|2
|2
|Muscatine
|15-2
|1
|3
|Johnston
|19-4
|5
|4
|Waukee
|14-3
|3
|5
|Indianola
|22-3
|6
|6
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|14-4
|4
|7
|Iowa City High
|13-5
|7
|8
|Pleasant Valley
|13-5
|10
|9
|Iowa City Liberty
|16-5
|8
|10
|West Des Moines Valley
|14-9
|9
|11
|Ankeny Centennial
|15-4
|11
|12
|Southeast Polk
|11-9
|12
|13
|Ankeny
|11-6
|13
|14
|Cedar Rapids Praire
|16-6
|NR
|15
|Davenport North
|11-9
|NR