2020 high school baseball season preview: Sioux City West

In 2019, the West High Wolverines finished with a record just three games below .500. Now, their goal in 2020 is to get over the hump and finish positive.

“We all want to have a winning record and go out with a good season and hopefully make it out through the first and second round and into state,” said senior Jaren Hollingshead.

But 2020 isn’t your average season, the Wolverines, like everyone else, has to deal with a shortened practice schedule and a shortened season, but these guys are ready to work.

“It’s been hard but guys have been getting stuff done and we’ve been getting back in the swing of things,” said Colby Nieman, another senior. “We’re really working hard for that first game.”

“Past couple of days we’ve been doing a bunch of drills just to try to get back into it and I think we’re looking really good so far,” said sophomore Drew Benson. “I feel like last year we had a bunch of seniors and now we’ve got a bunch of juniors who didn’t get a chance to play and so they’re finally getting that chance and they’ve been working for this so the energy is just really high.”

The shortened season isn’t the only challenge the Wolverines face, they also have a new head coach, Gabe Hoogers. Taking over a program can be difficult under normal circumstances, let alone a season like this. But Hoogers isn’t worried, he’s ready to go.

“First-year coach, coming in, you’re trying to implement a new system. You’ve got new defensive plays, new ways you want things to get done, new drills,” said Hoogers. “And with the shortened schedule we’re doing the best we can to get these guys up to speed and ready for the game level and they’re taking the challenge head-on.”

“I feel like if we just keep this going, keep the energy high, we should be ready for anybody we have to play,” Benson said.

The Wolverines open up their season against the SBL Warriors on June 16th.