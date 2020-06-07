2020 high school baseball season preview: Sioux City North

Last year, the Sioux City North Stars rode a stacked senior class to a winning record and third place in the Missouri River Conference. Now in 2020, the new group of seniors hopes to lead this team forward.

“I think that we had taken what they gave us, the seniors last year, and we’ve incorporated it ourselves and I feel like we’re gonna lead this team the same way they did last year,” said senior Tyler Kjose.

“We lost at least 5 or 6 seniors from last year, but they taught us pretty well. And we have a couple of returners, like 3-4 Juniors returning,” said Peyton Popken, another senior. “So it’s not just us seniors that’ll have to step up, everyone is gonna have to do their part.”

This year, the Stars are anchored by youth, guys who have to step up into those spots left open. And with hard work, they should get along just fine.

“Even after losing that big senior class I think these younger guys are ready,” said head coach Nick Tillo. “I’m excited for them that they have the opportunity to step up and fill in those roles.”

With the COVID-shortened practice period, the Stars have had to work a little bit harder and longer than they normally would. But if they want to be ready for June 15th, it’s what they have to do.

“The last couple of years we’ve been kind of sluggish starting off, but now with the shortened practice period and the games in two weeks, we gotta get it to a high level right away,” Kjose said.

“We’ve been putting in longer practices, two and a half, or three hours,” said Tillo. “In previous years I’ve tried to limit that a little bit but this year [is different]. I think we’ll be ready to go on June 15th that first day.”

On the 15th, the Stars travel south to Council Bluffs to take on Thomas Jefferson for their first game of the season.