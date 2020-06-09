2020 high school baseball season preview: Sioux City East

Two-time Missouri River Conference champions is a pretty big deal, but the East Black Raiders aren’t just going to rest on their laurels, they want to make it three straight.

“We’ve been back to back champs so we’ve got a chance to do it for a third time in a row which is unique and I don’t think it’s ever been done before here,” said head coach Kevin Dicus.

But to get there, they’re gonna have to work. The Raiders lost a pretty impactful senior class from last year, but everyone is excited to be back on the diamond.

“So far we’ve had some great practices and I think everybody is working their way back into it and getting ready to go,” said senior catcher Alec Patino. “The energy is there and those great practices are because everybody is ready to go.”

“Everybody, coaches, players, everybody is excited to be out here so that’s a good thing,” said senior Chayce Patterson. “I just hope everybody keeps that focus, keeps up with the energy and just puts their nose to the grindstone and gets going.”

And while their first goal is a conference title, that isn’t the only thing they want to get done.

“Obviously we want to make it to Principal Park and we’ve got a lot of young guys on the time so we’ve just gotta keep them with us, keep them in the right state of mind to keep playing tough and playing hard,” Patino said.

East will open up their season on the 15th on the road against Western Christian.