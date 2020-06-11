2020 high school baseball season preview: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a loaded senior class. There are eleven seniors on this ballclub, and for their last season with the Warriors, they want to leave a lasting impact.

“I would like to win the conference, and make it to state,” said senior Sean Owens. “Making it to state is always the goal for us and we’ve fallen short the last couple of years so that’s really our main goal this year. And not just make it, but do some damage at state.”

“Obviously the goal every year is to make it to State. That’s always the expectation and we know we’re talented enough,” said senior Daniel Wright.

SBL hasn’t made it down to Principal Park since 2015, before any of these seniors were on the team. So they’re putting in the work to make that happen in 2020.

“I think we’re gonna take it one game at a time, and let it play out itself,” said Deric Fitzgerald, another senior. “Then we’ll be ready for the playoffs and the state tournament.”

“I think this week has been the most we’ve improved probably ever because everyone has been excited. There’s a lot of enthusiasm on this team,” Wright said. “Everybody has been ready to work and it’s been an extremely productive week in all areas.”

The road to Des Moines is a tough one, the Warriors’ district is no cakewalk, but with everyone on the team rearing to go, they could make a run.

“We’ve really preached to our guys that every single person on the squad has to be ready to play on any given night. Because you have no idea what’s gonna happen,” said head coach Matt Nelson. “And it’s not just ‘oh, you get to play’ but there’s going to be some importance to any [district] game you play against Storm Lake, Spencer, Le Mars, Heelan, MOC [Floyd Valley].”

“Definitely looking forward to the playoffs and show off what we’re capable of,” Fitzgerald said. “Last few years we haven’t been able to show the state what we’re capable of and I think this the year we can do it.”

The first game of the year for SBL is on the 16th, they’ll be taking on West.