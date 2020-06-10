2020 high school baseball season preview: Bishop Heelan

The Bishop Heelan baseball team has been to the state tournament in Des Moines every year since 2016. But every time, they’ve fallen short of a title. They want to change that this year.

“All of us have one goal in mind and that’s to get back to Des Moines and win on Saturday night,” said senior Brant Hogue. “I think everyone is really motivated to get going this year, we’ve been showing up early, staying late. It’s been really good..”

“The last 4-5 years we’ve been there it’s been upsetting not getting to Saturday night but now we’re trying to hold our promise to Coach Osborne and get him there,” said Christian Velasquez, another senior.

This group of seniors is determined to come out on top this year, and they’re putting in the work to get there.

“Everybody wants to work. Everybody wants to make it back to Principal Park this year, especially the seniors, it’s our last year,” said infielder Jared Sitzmann.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of pitches at the plate and getting a ton of fly balls and ground balls,” Hogue said. “Plus a lot of running to get back into shape.”

The excitement of the new season got the Crusaders through the first week, and now, with only a short time to go, that energy is pushing them forward.

“Once we got back into the swing of things, it started to look like we were back in early season form, and the energy has been really high so that’s really great,” said Hogue.

“We’ll just work through it and keep pushing and obviously the end of the year is what’s important,” head coach Andy Osborne said. “So we’re gonna keep working and pushing so that we’re playing our best baseball come July.”

Bishop Heelan starts off their season on the 16th against Sioux City North.