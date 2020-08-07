2020 Drake football season will not have conference games

ST. LOUIS, MO (KCAU) – Drake University’s 2020 football season will not have any conference games.

The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council announced on Friday that its league institutions will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

“The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students,” said James Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL.

The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest, which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local, and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation.

Recognizing competition is an integral part of the student-athlete’s educational experience, the PFL is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely. From the Pioneer Football League (PFL)

Drake University is one of the 12 members in the Pioneer Football League.

The last time that the university had no football season was back in 1986, when it dropped the sport for one year.