2020 All-Star baseball series rosters released

The All-Star Series was scheduled to be played beginning August 6th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Series was canceled.

While the Series may have been canceled, the IHSBCA strongly supports continuing the tradition of the Senior All-Star Series. The Series is an opportunity for many of Iowa’s best seniors to join together to play ball and establish life-long friendships.

The IHSBCA is honored once again this year to recognize our outstanding seniors selected to the 2020 All-Star Series. Team members were selected by the coaches of each team. The rosters consist of seniors from across the state and are split into four teams once again.

The IHSBCA looks forward to resuming games in the 2021 All-Star Series in August 2021.\