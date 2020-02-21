20 Iowa men take ranked showdown with #25 Ohio State 85-76

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On Sunday, it was a late run. On Thursday, it was a fast start.



The 20th-ranked University of Iowa men’s basketball team led from the outset Thursday, and by as many as 19 points in the first half, during an 85-76 win over No. 25/24 Ohio State in front of 14,001 on Mediacom Court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



The Hawkeyes (19-8 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) scored the final 11 points Feb. 16 to defeat Minnesota, 58-55. They scored the first six — and 18 of the first 21 — against the Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8), who lost for just the second time in their last seven games.



Iowa junior Luka Garza scored a game-high 24 points, making 9 of 15 from the field. Also scoring in double figures for the Hawkeyes were senior Bakari Evelyn (15), sophomore Joe Wieskamp (13), and senior Ryan Kriener (12). After going six straight games without scoring in double figures, Kriener has done so in back-to-back outings.



The Hawkeyes shot 62 percent from the field in the first half (18 of 29) and 56 percent for the game (29 of 52).



Ohio State was led by freshman E.J. Liddell with 17 points and six rebounds.