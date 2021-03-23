2 Westmont defeats #1 Thomas More 72-61 to take home 2021 NAIA Women’s Championship

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCAU) - It certainly wasn't the way the South Dakota women saw their season ending.

The #11 Coyotes faced a tall task in their NCAA Tournament opener, taking on #6 Oregon, who is one of the tallest teams in the country, with three players listed at 6'6" or taller. USD, on the other hand, only has two players listed at 6'3" or taller. Maybe it was nerves, maybe it was the size, but the Coyotes struggled in their first half versus the Ducks, trailing 34-9 at halftime.