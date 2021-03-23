#2 Westmont defeats #1 Thomas More 72-61 to take home 2021 NAIA Women’s Championship

Stefanie Berberabe and Iyree Jarrett each had 23 points on the night as the #2 Westmont Warriors took home the 2021 NAIA Championship over the top-seeded Thomas More Saints. Lauren Tsuneishi added 14 points of her own, as the Warriors cruised in the fourth quarter to secure their second national championship in women’s basketball. Thomas More was without top scorer Zoie Barth after an injury in the semifinals against Morningside, so the Saints were led by Emily Simon with 14, and Summer Secrist off the bench with 13.

