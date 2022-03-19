SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been a great stretch for Morningside women’s basketball.

The Mustangs entered the 2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament as a #2 seed, with the majority of their team back from last season’s Fab Four team, and hopes of making it even further this year. But a matchup with the tournament’s top seed #1 Southeastern pushed the Mustangs to the limit, as their season closed 84-79.

Morningside trailed by ten midway through the second quarter, but as they did against Carroll in their round of 16 game, rallied to take the lead before half, before going into the break down 41-40. The Mustangs and Fire combined for 17 three-pointers at halftime, with Sierra Mitchell accounting for four of them and a game high 14 points after 20 minutes of play.

After the game remained tied at 55 with three minutes to go in the third, SEU closed the quarter on a 10-3 run for a seven-point cushion heading into the fourth. The Fire continued their run in the start of the fourth, turning that 10-3 run into a 17-3 one that put Southeastern up 72-58 with just under eight minutes to go in the game.

Morningside responded with their own spurt, getting the lead to just three with 2:29 to go after a McKenna Sims made lay in for a 79-76 score. Unfortunately, the Mustangs went cold after that, going 1-5 from the field in the game’s final minutes to end their season.

Fifth year senior Sierra Mitchell finished the game with 27 points on 7-15 from three, becoming college basketball’s all-time leader in made three pointers for men or women at any level in the process. Sophia Peppers, who will return in 2022-23, finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while senior Taylor Rodenburgh finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Mustangs end the season with a 30-6 record.