SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The #2 Morningside Mustangs (10-0) football team will face a new opponent for their first round NAIA playoffs opener in Ottawa of Arizona.

The Spirit played their first varsity season in 2018, and made the playoffs for the first time this past spring.

Kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium is set for noon on Saturday, November 20th.