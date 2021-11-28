#2 Morningside and #4 Northwestern set for semifinal rematch in 2021 NAIA Football Championship Series

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the pairings for the 2021 Football Championship Series (FCS) Semifinal round yesterday, as the No. 4-seed Northwestern (12-1, 9-1 GPAC) will have their rematch with No. 2-seed Morningside (12-0, 10-0 GPAC) next Saturday, December 4 in Sioux City, Iowa.

The rematch of last year’s semifinal game will be reality again this season.

Northwestern is coming off a thrilling 25-20 victory over Marian (Ind.) to advance to their second-straight NAIA FCS semifinal game.

Morningside rolled Kansas Wesleyan University (11-2, 9-1 KCAC) out of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) 58-21 to advance to their second straight semifinal round.

In the other semifinal, it will be the top-seeded Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders (12-0) taking on the No. 3-seed Grand View Vikings (14-0) out of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) in Columbia, Ky.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University.

