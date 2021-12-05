#2 Michigan takes Big Ten title and major CFP pitch in rout over #15 Iowa

Michigan players celebrate at the end of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Hassan Haskins ran for two second-half touchdowns and broke a school record as No. 2 Michigan captured its first Big Ten title in 17 years and a probable playoff berth with a 42-3 rout over No. 15 Iowa.

If the Wolverines make the four-team playoff it would be the first time a team was selected after being unranked in the preseason poll. Iowa lost in the championship game for the second time but it was never really close. The Wolverines also paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, by wearing a special patch.

