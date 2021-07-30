2 Hawkeyes chosen in NBA draft, a Husker and Blue Jay also selected

(KCAU) — Two Iowa Hawkeyes were selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. A Nebraska Husker and a Creighton Blue Jay also heard their names called.
Iowa Hawkeyes
San Antonio Spurs – Round 2, Pick No. 41 – Joe Wieskamp
The 6-foot-7 forward was one of five finalists for the 2020-21 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
He was named 2020-21 All-Big Ten Second Team selection, 2019-20 All-Big Ten Third Team pick, 2018-19 All-Big Ten Freshman Team choice. He started all 97 games of Iowa’s games over the last three seasons.
Detroit Piston- Round 2, Pick No. 52 – Luka Garza
A heavily-decorated college player, the NCAA College Basketball Player of the Year averaged averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game as a senior while leading the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament, earning his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year and Consensus 1st Team All-American nods. He ranked 1st in the NCAA and 1st in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency among volume scorers (1.16 points per possession) and ranked 1st in the NCAA and 1st in the Big Ten in post up scoring (10.3 points per game).
Nebraska Huskers
Detroit Piston- Round 2, Pick No. 46– Delano Banton
A transfer from Western Kentucky, the 6-9 guard put up 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game at his only season at Nebraska. He recorded the second triple-double in Nebraska history against Doane University on December 17, 2020, finishing with 13 points, 11 boards and 10 assists.
Creighton Blue Jays
Brooklyn Nets- Round 2, Pick No. 49– Marcus Zegarowski
The 6-2 guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes, getting named to the AP All-American Honorable Mention team. He was also named to the All-Big East First Team and the Big East All-Tournament Team.