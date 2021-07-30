2 Hawkeyes chosen in NBA draft, a Husker and Blue Jay also selected

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammate Luka Garza in front of Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. (24) after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(KCAU) — Two Iowa Hawkeyes were selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. A Nebraska Husker and a Creighton Blue Jay also heard their names called.

Iowa Hawkeyes

San Antonio Spurs – Round 2, Pick No. 41 – Joe Wieskamp

The 6-foot-7 forward was one of five finalists for the 2020-21 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

He was named 2020-21 All-Big Ten Second Team selection, 2019-20 All-Big Ten Third Team pick, 2018-19 All-Big Ten Freshman Team choice. He started all 97 games of Iowa’s games over the last three seasons.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives on Grand Canyon guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Detroit Piston- Round 2, Pick No. 52 – Luka Garza

A heavily-decorated college player, the NCAA College Basketball Player of the Year averaged averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game as a senior while leading the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament, earning his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year and Consensus 1st Team All-American nods. He ranked 1st in the NCAA and 1st in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency among volume scorers (1.16 points per possession) and ranked 1st in the NCAA and 1st in the Big Ten in post up scoring (10.3 points per game).

FILE – Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, file photo. Garza has made The Associated Press All-America first team, announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Nebraska Huskers

Detroit Piston- Round 2, Pick No. 46– Delano Banton

A transfer from Western Kentucky, the 6-9 guard put up 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game at his only season at Nebraska. He recorded the second triple-double in Nebraska history against Doane University on December 17, 2020, finishing with 13 points, 11 boards and 10 assists.

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 102-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Creighton Blue Jays

Brooklyn Nets- Round 2, Pick No. 49– Marcus Zegarowski

The 6-2 guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes, getting named to the AP All-American Honorable Mention team. He was also named to the All-Big East First Team and the Big East All-Tournament Team.