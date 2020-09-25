#2 Dakota Valley volleyball loses first match of the season to #1 Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a match up of two of the hottest teams in South Dakota Class A volleyball.

At 13-0, Sioux Falls Christian was the number one ranked team in Class A heading into Thursday, but a tough test was coming into their house, as #2 and 8-0 Dakota Valley came in looking for the upset. The Panthers were able to keep things close in each of the first two sets, losing 25-20 and 25-18, but desperation of losing their first match led a spirited third set, with DV coming out on top 25-19. However with that big emotional push, the Panthers weren’t able to maintain that energy in the fourth, as Sioux Falls Christian handed Dakota Valley it’s first loss 25-20, in four sets.

