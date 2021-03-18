2 Dakota Valley survives late scare to advance to state semifinals over #7 Winner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – A 25-0 run in the first half was nearly not enough for the #2 Dakota Valley Panthers in their first round game at the Class A state tournament.

Dakota Valley doubled-up their opponent at halftime, leading #7 Winner 36-18, courtesy of a 25-0 run between the first and second quarter, making it seem like they’d run away with their first round match up. Winner, however, didn’t go down quietly. The #7 seed making it a one-point game with less than a minute left in regulation forced the Panthers to dig deep, as they rallied to score the final four points of the game, and pull away for a 65-58 victory.

The Panthers will face the winner of #3 Sioux Valley/#6 Chamberlain on Friday at 7:30.