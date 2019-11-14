19 Morningside women cruise to GPAC opener win over St. Mary

Junior guard Sierra Mitchell, Pleasant Hill, IA - joined program’s 1000-point club. Senior forward/center Sydney Hupp, O’Neill, Neb. - just second player in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocked shots in career. VISITORS: St. Mary (NE) 1-4, 0-1 TOT-FG 3-PT REBOUNDS ## Player Name FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF TP A TO BLK S MIN 12 Trista Merrival..... * 1-9 0-5 0-0 1 4 5 4 2 1 5 0 1 18 2 Alyssa Laudato...... * 6-12 5-9 0-0 0 2 2 3 17 1 3 0 2 23 22 Clare Lewandowski... * 4-6 0-0 1-2 2 3 5 3 9 1 4 1 2 25 23 Madelyn Turner...... * 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 3 3 0 0 1 3 0 0 14 24 Lynsey Curran....... * 1-4 1-4 0-0 0 1 1 0 3 0 3 0 2 17 10 Madison Ybarra...... 2-4 0-0 0-1 3 4 7 1 4 2 4 0 1 18 14 Bailey White........ 0-4 0-1 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 22 3 A'leah Davis........ 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 3 3 1 2 1 4 2 2 19 30 Kenzi Hoit.......... 2-6 1-5 0-0 0 1 1 3 5 0 5 0 0 20 33 Alleigh Gates....... 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 4 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 4 Veronica Kobza...... 3-6 2-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 8 0 3 0 1 20 TEAM................ 3 4 7 Totals.............. 19-57 9-28 5-7 10 31 41 16 52 8 35 3 11 200 TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 10-31 32.3% 2nd Half: 9-26 34.6% Game: 33.3% DEADB 3-Pt. FG% 1st Half: 3-13 23.1% 2nd Half: 6-15 40.0% Game: 32.1% REBS F Throw % 1st Half: 0-1 0.0% 2nd Half: 5-6 83.3% Game: 71.4% 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOME TEAM: Morningside 4-1, 1-0 TOT-FG 3-PT REBOUNDS ## Player Name FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF TP A TO BLK S MIN 02 Jordyn Moser........ * 0-2 0-1 4-4 0 2 2 0 4 3 2 0 4 15 04 Sierra Mitchell..... * 8-17 4-10 0-0 4 0 4 1 20 2 4 0 4 28 10 Grace Meyer......... * 0-7 0-5 0-0 2 1 3 1 0 3 2 1 2 21 12 Sydney Hupp......... * 5-10 0-1 5-6 5 8 13 0 15 3 1 4 5 24 25 Sophia Peppers...... * 4-10 1-4 2-2 1 3 4 1 11 1 3 0 4 19 13 Tayte Hansen........ 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 11 14 Olivia Larsen....... 0-5 0-1 1-4 1 0 1 2 1 3 0 0 6 15 15 Abby Drieling....... 1-2 1-2 0-0 1 0 1 3 3 0 1 0 0 10 23 Taylor Rodenburgh... 8-11 2-5 2-2 1 7 8 1 20 2 1 0 1 22 24 Faith Meyer......... 1-3 0-1 4-4 2 1 3 1 6 2 1 0 0 14 30 Madisyn Heeren...... 0-5 0-2 0-2 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 11 32 Amanda Ward......... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 Sadie Roth.......... 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 Carissa Powell...... 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 TEAM................ 3 3 6 Totals.............. 27-75 8-33 18-24 21 28 49 12 80 20 17 5 29 200 TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 12-40 30.0% 2nd Half: 15-35 42.9% Game: 36.0% DEADB 3-Pt. FG% 1st Half: 1-16 6.3% 2nd Half: 7-17 41.2% Game: 24.2% REBS F Throw % 1st Half: 12-14 85.7% 2nd Half: 6-10 60.0% Game: 75.0% 2,1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Officials: Technical fouls: St. Mary (NE)-None. Morningside-None. Attendance: 450 Score by Periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total St. Mary (NE)................. 14 9 11 18 - 52 Morningside................... 25 12 31 12 - 80 Points in the paint-CSMW 18,MORW 32. Points off turnovers-CSMW 7,MORW 36. 2nd chance points-CSMW 8,MORW 19. Fast break points-CSMW 2,MORW 6. Bench points-CSMW 21,MORW 30. Score tied-2 times. Lead changed-1 time. Last FG-CSMW 4th-00:10, MORW 4th-04:40. Largest lead-CSMW by 2 1st-09:32, MORW by 36 4th-05:10.