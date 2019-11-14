#19 Morningside women cruise to GPAC opener win over St. Mary

Junior guard Sierra Mitchell, Pleasant Hill, IA - joined program’s 1000-point club.

Senior forward/center Sydney Hupp, O’Neill, Neb. - just second player in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocked shots in career.

VISITORS: St. Mary (NE) 1-4, 0-1

                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS

## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN

12 Trista Merrival..... *  1-9    0-5    0-0    1  4  5   4   2  1  5  0  1  18

2  Alyssa Laudato...... *  6-12   5-9    0-0    0  2  2   3  17  1  3  0  2  23

22 Clare Lewandowski... *  4-6    0-0    1-2    2  3  5   3   9  1  4  1  2  25

23 Madelyn Turner...... *  0-3    0-1    0-0    0  3  3   0   0  1  3  0  0  14

24 Lynsey Curran....... *  1-4    1-4    0-0    0  1  1   0   3  0  3  0  2  17

10 Madison Ybarra......    2-4    0-0    0-1    3  4  7   1   4  2  4  0  1  18

14 Bailey White........    0-4    0-1    0-0    1  2  3   0   0  1  1  0  0  22

3  A'leah Davis........    0-3    0-0    2-2    0  3  3   1   2  1  4  2  2  19

30 Kenzi Hoit..........    2-6    1-5    0-0    0  1  1   3   5  0  5  0  0  20

33 Alleigh Gates.......    0-0    0-0    2-2    0  4  4   1   2  0  0  0  0   4

4  Veronica Kobza......    3-6    2-3    0-0    0  0  0   0   8  0  3  0  1  20

   TEAM................                         3  4  7

   Totals..............   19-57   9-28   5-7   10 31 41  16  52  8 35  3 11 200



TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 10-31 32.3%   2nd Half:  9-26 34.6%   Game: 33.3%  DEADB

3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  3-13 23.1%   2nd Half:  6-15 40.0%   Game: 32.1%   REBS

F Throw % 1st Half:  0-1   0.0%   2nd Half:  5-6  83.3%   Game: 71.4%    1





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOME TEAM: Morningside 4-1, 1-0

                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS

## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN

02 Jordyn Moser........ *  0-2    0-1    4-4    0  2  2   0   4  3  2  0  4  15

04 Sierra Mitchell..... *  8-17   4-10   0-0    4  0  4   1  20  2  4  0  4  28

10 Grace Meyer......... *  0-7    0-5    0-0    2  1  3   1   0  3  2  1  2  21

12 Sydney Hupp......... *  5-10   0-1    5-6    5  8 13   0  15  3  1  4  5  24

25 Sophia Peppers...... *  4-10   1-4    2-2    1  3  4   1  11  1  3  0  4  19

13 Tayte Hansen........    0-1    0-1    0-0    0  0  0   1   0  1  1  0  2  11

14 Olivia Larsen.......    0-5    0-1    1-4    1  0  1   2   1  3  0  0  6  15

15 Abby Drieling.......    1-2    1-2    0-0    1  0  1   3   3  0  1  0  0  10

23 Taylor Rodenburgh...    8-11   2-5    2-2    1  7  8   1  20  2  1  0  1  22

24 Faith Meyer.........    1-3    0-1    4-4    2  1  3   1   6  2  1  0  0  14

30 Madisyn Heeren......    0-5    0-2    0-2    1  1  2   0   0  0  1  0  1  11

32 Amanda Ward.........    0-0    0-0    0-0    0  1  1   1   0  0  0  0  0   3

40 Sadie Roth..........    0-1    0-0    0-0    0  1  1   0   0  0  0  0  0   3

44 Carissa Powell......    0-1    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   0   0  0  0  0  0   4

   TEAM................                         3  3  6

   Totals..............   27-75   8-33  18-24  21 28 49  12  80 20 17  5 29 200



TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 12-40 30.0%   2nd Half: 15-35 42.9%   Game: 36.0%  DEADB

3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  1-16  6.3%   2nd Half:  7-17 41.2%   Game: 24.2%   REBS

F Throw % 1st Half: 12-14 85.7%   2nd Half:  6-10 60.0%   Game: 75.0%   2,1





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Officials:

Technical fouls: St. Mary (NE)-None. Morningside-None.

Attendance: 450

Score by Periods                1st  2nd  3rd  4th   Total

St. Mary (NE).................   14    9   11   18  -   52

Morningside...................   25   12   31   12  -   80



Points in the paint-CSMW 18,MORW 32. Points off turnovers-CSMW 7,MORW 36.

2nd chance points-CSMW 8,MORW 19. Fast break points-CSMW 2,MORW 6.

Bench points-CSMW 21,MORW 30. Score tied-2 times. Lead changed-1 time.

Last FG-CSMW 4th-00:10, MORW 4th-04:40.

Largest lead-CSMW by 2 1st-09:32, MORW by 36 4th-05:10.

